Gratus Capital LLC Has $231,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

