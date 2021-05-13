Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $422.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

