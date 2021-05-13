Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after buying an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.61. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.26.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

