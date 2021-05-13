Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

PAAS opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

