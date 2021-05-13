Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $219.90 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.45. The firm has a market cap of $594.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.52.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

