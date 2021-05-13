STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,405 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics comprises about 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.26. 26,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,320. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

