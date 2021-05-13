Alamar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.38. 1,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,417. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,226.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,947,642 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

