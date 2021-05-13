Poplar Forest Capital LLC Grows Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil comprises 3.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $32,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,857. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

MUR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 5,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

