Alamar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.