Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 1.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.00. 521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,120. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on RS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

