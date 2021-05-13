Gratus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 20.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 39,867 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $149.59 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

