Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $239.91 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.