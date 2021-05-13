Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,895,000 after acquiring an additional 730,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $44.18 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

