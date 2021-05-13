Gratus Capital LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

