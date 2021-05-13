CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

