Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 692 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $157.45 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $163.73. The firm has a market cap of $476.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

