FY2021 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. Cut by Beacon Securities (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Beacon Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VFF. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE VFF opened at C$9.78 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$25.78. The stock has a market cap of C$794.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.26 million.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

