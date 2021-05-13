$2.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.60. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after acquiring an additional 381,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $187.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $196.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

