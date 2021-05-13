0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading 52% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $760,320.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00086668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.84 or 0.01104980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00113197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062747 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.