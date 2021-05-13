wave edu coin (WEC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, wave edu coin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. wave edu coin has a market cap of $143,375.75 and $3.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00601869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.01066304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.01189718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00034933 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars.

