AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Sean Traynor Purchases 8,000 Shares

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMSF opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 111.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

