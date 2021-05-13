PCHAIN Market Capitalization Tops $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00086668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.84 or 0.01104980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00113197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062747 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

