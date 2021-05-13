TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Purchases A$435,280.00 in Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) insider Robert Millner purchased 80,000 shares of TPG Telecom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.44 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of A$435,280.00 ($310,914.29).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Robert Millner acquired 100,000 shares of TPG Telecom stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.87 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$686,600.00 ($490,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. TPG Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

