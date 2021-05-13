IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

IDEX has raised its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $218.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.32 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.