IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
IDEX has raised its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:IEX opened at $218.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.32 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
