Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 4,532 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60.
- On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00.
- On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $831,115.95.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $315.77 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $331.85. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.98.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
