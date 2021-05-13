Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 4,532 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $831,115.95.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $315.77 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $331.85. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

