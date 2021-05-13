Jeffrey A. Hughes Sells 6,770 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Republic Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

