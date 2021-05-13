Jeffrey A. Hughes Sells 6,770 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $113.28.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Republic Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
