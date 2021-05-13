Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

In other FS Bancorp news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.