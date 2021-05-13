TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCAP. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 333.67 ($4.36).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 373.40 ($4.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.