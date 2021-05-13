Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,976 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.