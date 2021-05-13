Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,183,000 after acquiring an additional 246,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after acquiring an additional 228,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WH opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.73, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

