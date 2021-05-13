DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

DXCM opened at $333.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.96. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

