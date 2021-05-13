Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,235.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,951.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

