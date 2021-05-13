Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after buying an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTZ opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $119.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.