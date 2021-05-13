Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS opened at $193.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.43. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $107.21 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.