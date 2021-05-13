Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $320.56 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

