iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.81 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09.

