Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,118 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 118,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 698.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $81.14 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

