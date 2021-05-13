Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $47.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 270,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $24,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

DCT opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

