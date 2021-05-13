Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,116 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,653 shares of company stock valued at $21,318,743. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $97.20. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

