Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $26.58 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 42.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and approximately $61,453.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 175.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $793.97 or 0.01575727 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003146 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,339.58 or 0.97920091 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 723,155,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.