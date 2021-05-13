Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient?s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients? TSNA to drive the patient?s immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRTS. BTIG Research raised their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $414.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 624.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 77.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

