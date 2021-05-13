Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $15.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

PLTR opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,452,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

