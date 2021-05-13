ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASX opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 67.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 319,119 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

