Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

