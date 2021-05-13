Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $113.15 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Insiders sold a total of 48,704 shares of company stock worth $5,479,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

