QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lessened its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,706,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,895,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QS opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

