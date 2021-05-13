Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1617 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

