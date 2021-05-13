Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys Shares of 1,473 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $134.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

