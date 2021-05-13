Retirement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 165.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $100.84 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

