Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NorthWestern Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in NorthWestern by 10.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 518,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 72.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 110.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,101 shares of company stock worth $1,421,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 72.51%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

